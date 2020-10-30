Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,510,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.73% of Colony Capital worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark M. Hedstrom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 629,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,259.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 220,000 shares of company stock worth $582,350. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLNY opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Colony Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

