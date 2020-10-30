The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of The Western Union worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter valued at $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

