Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 400,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE NRG opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.94. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.