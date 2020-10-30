Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 1.87% of Rite Aid worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 40.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 49,838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at about $869,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RAD opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $505.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

