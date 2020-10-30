1,000,000 Shares in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,000.

Separately, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

There is no company description available for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp.

