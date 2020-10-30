Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 256,300 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Yamana Gold worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUY. Peel Hunt began coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.