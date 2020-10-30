Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,860,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $2,499,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $8,742,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.50 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

