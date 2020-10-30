Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,308,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 196,175 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $249.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

