Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.70 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $374,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $142,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU stock opened at $165.55 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $179.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

