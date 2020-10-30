Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 726,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.24% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

CHNG opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $694.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

