Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 517,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 406,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,759,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,463,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $859.46.

CoStar Group stock opened at $828.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $839.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.30.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

