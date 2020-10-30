Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.