Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,994,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Immunomedics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 20.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of IMMU opened at $87.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $87.93.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1,000,000 Shares in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp
1,000,000 Shares in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 256,300 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 256,300 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.70 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.70 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Change Healthcare Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Change Healthcare Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report