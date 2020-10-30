Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,994,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Immunomedics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 20.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of IMMU opened at $87.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $87.93.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

