Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1,000,000 Shares in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp
1,000,000 Shares in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 256,300 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 256,300 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.70 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.70 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Change Healthcare Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Change Healthcare Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report