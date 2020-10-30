Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

