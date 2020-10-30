Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $388.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.01. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.82.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,409,788.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

