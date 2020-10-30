Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 14,100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $85,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,201,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after buying an additional 46,185 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock opened at $280.83 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.80. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.28.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

