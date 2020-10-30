Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 75,100 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.6% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $59,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,333,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

VZ opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

