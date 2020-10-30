Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 520,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,159,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA opened at $61.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

