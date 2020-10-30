Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 449.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,597,000 after purchasing an additional 379,428 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 56,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $72.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

