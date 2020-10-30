Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $256,000 Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,617,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,801,000.

BATS:USHY opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77.

