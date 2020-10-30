Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,058 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

