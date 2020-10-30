Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 342,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $234.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

