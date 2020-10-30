Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,805,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $299.43 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $331.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.45.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

