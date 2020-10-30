CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth $41,390,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,523,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,249,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CBIZ by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 55,044 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBZ opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $248,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $493,595 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBZ. ValuEngine cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

