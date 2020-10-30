Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

