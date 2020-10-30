Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,393 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,209,000 after purchasing an additional 540,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $56.76 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $234.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.