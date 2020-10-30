Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 259 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $71,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $82,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.