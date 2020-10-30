iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $61.91 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.