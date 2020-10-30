Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 10,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,732,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

