Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 281 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $280.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.45. The company has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

