Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 8,271 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,943.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 77,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 971,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 123,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

