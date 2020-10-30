Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

