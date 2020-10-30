Brio Consultants LLC Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $121.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of -196.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

