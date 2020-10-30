Hardy Reed LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $137.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

