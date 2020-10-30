Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Aptiv by 350.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,628,000 after buying an additional 1,647,011 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 4,151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,703,000 after buying an additional 1,186,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.46.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $98.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

