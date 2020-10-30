Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $698,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,365,000 after purchasing an additional 233,539 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,327,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -529.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on V.F. from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

