Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in The Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.86.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $148.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $375.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

