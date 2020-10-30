Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,598,000 after purchasing an additional 90,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 838,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,098,000 after buying an additional 158,772 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

ZBH opened at $133.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.55, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

