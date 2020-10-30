Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $130.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 79.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

