Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $82.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

