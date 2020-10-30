Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $835,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 7,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $287,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $143,366.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,410 shares in the company, valued at $119,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 608,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,305,060. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

