Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,987,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,518,000 after buying an additional 2,683,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,687,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 2,247,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 564.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after buying an additional 914,084 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,685,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,231,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $21.09 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

