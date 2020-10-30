Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 16,105 IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAA by 433.3% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of IAA opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

