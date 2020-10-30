Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $899,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Humana by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Humana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Humana by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Stephens boosted their target price on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.43.

NYSE HUM opened at $396.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $449.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.69 and its 200-day moving average is $397.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

