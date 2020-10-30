700 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AutoZone by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 923.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,129.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,177.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,133.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

