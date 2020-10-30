Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 9,386 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock worth $13,352,218 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $144.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

