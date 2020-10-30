Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 95.8% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 289.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $272,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $576.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $663.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $618.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.08.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $13,532,562. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

