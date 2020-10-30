Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys New Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $132.90 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

