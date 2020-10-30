Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 56,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.