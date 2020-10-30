5,027 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $231.65 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

